Mothibantwa: Hotto has to work harder at Orlando Pirates because he is a foreigner

An ex-Buccaneers midfielder gives his reason as to why the club’s new acquisition from Namibia must strive to be a standout player

Former midfielder Lebogang Mothibantwa says a lot is expected from the Soweto giants’ new signing Deon Hotto whom he has urged to become a cut above the rest since he is not a local player.

Namibia international midfielder Hotto was signed by Pirates earlier this week together with defender Thulani Hlatshwayo from the now-defunct .

Hotto’s former teammate at , Mothibantwa has hailed the Namibian’s discipline and has confidence he will fit in well at Pirates.

“I have no doubt that Hotto will do well at Pirates. He doesn’t drink or smoke and doesn’t get involved in a lot of things that distract other players off the field,” Mothibantwa told Phakaaathi.

“He is very disciplined. When we played together I was a senior player at Arrows and I have always told him in all our conversations over the years that he must always remember that he is a foreign player and needs to deliver more than other players.

“A lot will always be expected of him because of who he is and he must always play extremely well which he has done. He puts in 110% wherever he goes because he knows he has to deliver as a striker from outside of the country.”

Hotto arrives at Pirates to find the Zambian trio of forwards Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga as well as midfielder Austin Muwowo already at the club.

French goalkeeper Joris Delle has struggled to impress while Malawian import Frank Mhango justified his coming to the by ending last season with 16 goals.

Another Namibian Peter Shalulile, formerly of and now with , was the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) joint top goal-scorer with Mhango.

Hotto has previously played for Bloemfontein and Golden Arrows but hit top form while at Wits and in the process attracted Pirates.

Interestingly, Hotto and Mhango have played together at Arrows and Wits, so forming an understanding is not expected to be a difficult task.

Pirates coach Zinnbauer could, however, release Delle, Muwowo, Shonga and Mulenga who all struggled for game time last season.