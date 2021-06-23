Motaung wants Caf Champions League star so Kaizer Chiefs are going to do it for him - Zwane

The former Orlando Pirates star believes that they will reach the final where they would face either Al Ahly of Egypt or Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane is confident that they will win this season's Caf Champions League title.

The Glamour Boys are in the driving seat in their semi-final tie against Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca having secured a 1-0 victory in the first-leg match which was played at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca last weekend.

The two teams are set to meet in the second-leg encounter in Johannesburg on Saturday and Zwane and Dillon Sheppard will be in a charge of the team once again as new head coach Stuart Baxter is still awaiting his work permit.

Zwane revealed that Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung wants the team to win the Champions League title which would give Amakhosi the option of adorning their jersey with a star above the club logo.

“We will make sure we are going to the final to bring it home, cause that is the ambition that we have,” Zwane told the media.

“Everyone, including the players, wants to win it for South Africa, for Amakhosi and for the chairman, for everyone who’s behind the team.

“Because we know how much he [Motaung] wants the star, just to add onto that jersey. So we are going do it for him and for ourselves."

Zwane was promoted to first-team assistant coach from the club's reserve team coach position prior to the start of the current season following the arrival of head coach Gavin Hunt.

However, Hunt was dismissed by the Soweto giants late month due to the team's poor run of results in the PSL and his former assistants Sheppard and Zwane took charge of the team.

Zwane, who is a former Bafana Bafana international, is pleased to be part of the Amakhosi technical team as they look to steer the Naturena-based giants to their first-ever Champions League title.

“We are very delighted to be part of Kaizer Chiefs because not many players and coaches have the opportunity to experience this," he concluded.

Chiefs will face a revitalized Wydad side when the two teams clash at FNB Stadium this weekend as the Red Castle claimed a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over RS Berkane in the Moroccan Botola League game on Tuesday.