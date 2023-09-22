Motaung to Kaizer Chiefs fans - 'It’s not all doom and gloom, there’s still a lot to fight for'

Kaizer Chiefs marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has sent a message to Amakhosi fans following Wednesday's unrest in Polokwane.

Chiefs fans attacked Ntseki on Wednesday

It's not the first time for them to do that this season

A club official makes a plea to the supporters

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants’ supporters were frustrated after the 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

They then expressed their anger by pelting coach Molefi Ntseki with objects as he made his way to the dressing rooms after the match.

It was not the first time such an incident happened after the fans also showered Ntseki with missiles in August after Chiefs had lost 1-0 to TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium.

Such incidents attract the wrath of the Premier Soccer League and Motaung has pleaded with the supporters to contain themselves.

WHAT WAS SAID: “We do not condone such behaviour and we call on the SA Police to act swiftly against people who do such acts, as they endanger the lives of many people who are at the stadium to enjoy the match," said Motaung.

"We know things have not gone well but it’s not all doom and gloom. It’s still early in the season and there’s still a lot to fight for. The technical team and the players are working hard to ensure that we put smiles on supporters’ faces, but for that to happen it is important that we need to exercise patience.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Motaung's remarks come after a Chiefs legend Marks Maponyane took aim at the angry supporters who attacked Ntseki and called them "hooligans."

Security is on high alert ahead of Saturday's MTN8 semi-final, second-leg tie between Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

In the event Chefs fail to reach the final, there could be fan disturbances again and that is something authorities would be trying to avoid.

The match is already sold out and a full house is expected at Lucas Moripe.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi players will now be trying to appease their fans by eliminating Masandawana from the MTN8.

But that is a tall order given the form Sundowns are enjoying although an upset can never be ruled out.