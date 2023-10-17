Motaung to emulate Springboks, Bafana Bafana and Nelson Mandela as Kaizer Chiefs boss is lined up for massive honour

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung is set to be the latest inductee in the South African Hall of Fame.

Chief boss to receive major honour

He i set to join former president Nelson Mandela

Jomo has also received the same honour

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Motaung, the founder and chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, is set to be honored with an induction into the prestigious South African Hall of Fame. Motaung will receive this recognition as a token of his remarkable contributions to the development of South African football.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Dr. Kaizer Motaung, an iconic figure in South African sports history, has significantly shared the landscape of football in the nation.

"As the visionary founder and chairman of the renowned Kaizer Chiefs Football Club, his influence reaches far beyond the field. With this induction, his extraordinary contributions will be permanently enshrined in the annals of the South African Hall of Fame.

Article continues below

Chiefs

"Distinguished guests, including luminaries from the worlds of sports, entertainment, and government, will come together, honouring a man whose legacy has transcended sports and become an integral part of the nation’s cultural fabric," read the official statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news comes a day after the veteran club administrator celebrated his 79th birthday. In the same breath, this is the longest that the club chairman has gone without seeing his side lift any piece of silverware.

WHAT's NEXT: The induction ceremony is scheduled for 9 November, and on this momentous occasion Motaung will join a distinguished group of luminaries including Nelson Mandela, Desmond Tutu, Jomo Sono, the victorious 1996 Africa Cup of Nations Bafana Bafana team, the 1995 Springboks side, and many other illustrious figures who have previously received this honor.