Motaung Snr. hopes New Year inspires high-flying Kaizer Chiefs

The former Orlando Pirates player made it clear Amakhosi should improve on some of the shortfalls of 2019

chairman Kaizer Motaung has stressed the importance of the New Year for his club.

Amakhosi are celebrating 50 years of existence in 2020 and they are sitting pretty at the top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings.

However, the Soweto giants have also entered their fifth year without lifting a major trophy.

“After all the reflections of the year that was, entering 2020 must trigger inspiration and a sense of newness in all of us,” Motaung told the club's official website.

“This is not the time to look back with no intentions of changing some things. It is time for new beginnings and to improve on some of the shortfalls of 2019.”

The retired footballer went on to pay tribute to Chiefs' fans and players, who are hoping to deliver the club's fifth PSL title this year.

"It would be amiss of me if I didn’t pay tribute as well to the players, who have been with us over the years," he said.

"We have seen many talents harnessed here – many have achieved legendary status and greatness in the process. I salute them all. No contribution is little."

“Our supporters have been a pillar of strength. They’ve been faithful through thick and thin over many years. They play an important role and they too deserve accolades," he added.

“I hope that a boy and a girl from a township and village will gain inspiration from the journey that started in Phefeni, Soweto, during those dark days in South African history.

"Let 2020 awaken the sleeping giant and let us journey together as we look forward to the year of our Golden Jubilee celebrations.”

Chiefs' first league game of the year will be against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.