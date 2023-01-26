Motaung reveals Kaizer Chiefs might sign more players - 'It is never done until it is over'

Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung has revealed Amakhosi might add a few new faces in the ongoing transfer window.

Chiefs have signed Basomboli and Dithlokwe

Fans want more

Motaung explains situation

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Soweto heavyweights Amakhosi have already confirmed the arrival of Congolese 22-year-old striker Christian Saile Basomboli.

Chiefs also confirmed Thatayaone Dithlokwe has agreed to sign a pre-contract that will see him join the team in June.

Motaung has hinted more signings might be made in the ongoing transfer window.

WHAT HE SAID: "For now you can say that [Chiefs are done signing] but it is never done until it is over," Motaung told Kick Off.

"At the moment we are still busy. We don't know yet how many players we might add. It depends on what the needs are and what might be available on the market."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Motaung also explained why Chiefs faithful might not see new signing Basomboli in action this weekend.

"I am not part of the technical team [to say if he will play]. I am not even sure if the work permit has been sorted.

"They only applied for it this week, so I don't know whether it will be ready by the weekend."

Kaizer Chiefs

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the beginning of the season, Chiefs supporters had expected Amakhosi to rival Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL trophy.

However, they are currently sixth on the table with 24 points, 25 behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Backpage

Nevertheless, Chiefs can end the season on a high by finishing second on the table to qualify for the Caf Champions League. They are just six points behind the current second-placed team Richards Bay.

WHAT NEXT: On Sunday, Amakhosi will host Royal AM in their next league outing.