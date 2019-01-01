Motaung: Kaizer Chiefs will play to win against Mamelodi Sundowns

The Glamour Boys will face the Brazilians in the second edition of the Shell Helix Cup on Saturday afternoon

football manager Bobby Motaung has warned that their Saturday's Shell Helix Cup game will not be a repeat of last year.

In 2018, the Brazilians beat Amakhosi 2-1 to win the inaugural competition, but Motaung is confident things will be different this time around.

Speaking to Goal in a brief interview at FNB Stadium on Friday, Motaung said Chiefs will definitely win this encounter.

"We don't go to games to lose. This one is a definite win. We play to win everything match," Motaung told Goal.

Amakhosi go into this second edition as the in-form team as they occupy the first spot on the standings.

While they have lost several of their key players to injuries prior to the Fifa break, Ernst Middendorp confirmed that the majority of those who missed the previous games such as Samir Nurkovic and George Maluleka among others would return to the training grounds.

It remains to be seen how the German mentor will line-up against the Tshwane giants given their busy schedule this week.

Chiefs will travel to the Free State immediately after their game against Sundowns to face Bloemfontein in the Macufe Cup on Sunday.

However, with the Telkom Knockout Cup a weekend away, Middendorp could opt to give a few of his fringe players an opportunity against Phunya Sele Sele.