Motaung Jr asks Kaizer Chiefs fans to have patience with Zwane

Some fans were not impressed after the Soweto giants succumbed to a narrow defeat to Royal in the first game of the season

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has urged the club's fans to be patient with head coach Arthur Zwane.

The local tactician began life as Amakhosi's first team head coach with a 1-0 loss to Royal AM in a PSL match and he was criticised by some fans on social media.

Motaung urged the supporters to back Zwane as he knows the club in and out and wants the best for the Soweto giants who are enduring a seven-year trophy drought.

“We have to be realistic, we understand what happened in the last seven years, we now find ourselves with a coach who deeply understands the football culture of the team, who deeply understands the needs of an African player," Motaung Jr told the media.

"We do ask the Khosi nation to have a tremendous amount of patience with this team and they need a tremendous amount of support.

"Mangethe (Zwane) needs our support, our prayers and of course our patience."

Amakhosi have been among the busiest clubs in the current PSL transfer window signing seven new players as they look to build a team which can challenge for major trophies and win them.

"We have to look at the age of the squad and our projections, we’re in the recovery phase and not the rebuilding phase," Motaung continued.

"We’ve begun to fix things at the far page looking at recruitment side of the team, the physicality of the team, filings of the team, the playing philosophy and the patterns of the play and also development.

“We know this club is known for winning, we haven’t lost our mind, that’s our focus. We have the timelines of what we want to achieve.

"It will take time to get there. We won't wait 10 years. We are going to wait to do our best in the moment of time. We need patience and support.”

Chiefs are set to take on Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday in what will be their second league game of the season.