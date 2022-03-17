Motaung hits back at Mamelodi Sundowns' Mngqithi over Kaizer Chiefs and Al Ahly comments

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has hit back at Manqoba Mngqithi and urged the Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach to focus on coaching.

The retired striker was responding to Mngqithi, who recently criticised Chiefs after the Soweto giants hosted opponents Al Ahly at their headquarters and training base in Naturena, Johannesburg ahead of their Caf Champions League clash against Masandawana last weekend.

The 50-year-old tactician denounced Amakhosi for being 'spiteful' when speaking in the post-match conference having guided Masandawana to a 1-0 win over the Egyptian football powerhouse at FNB Stadium with his fellow co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena missing due to suspension.

When speaking to Chiefs fans on the Twitter spaces on Wednesday night, Motaung made it known that Amakhosi management is aware of the comments made by Mngqithi and that they were disappointed.

"I want to address this briefly and [state] that some of them (the comments) made by our esteemed colleague at Sundowns coach Mngqithi are very disappointing because you know as a club it is very important for us also to show camaraderie ship for the bigger picture of the football industry as we hosted Al Ahly - the African champions," Motaung said.

"We heard the comments coach Mngqithi made and why I feel that it's quite disappointing, it's quite unsportsmanlike it is because instead of a head coach focusing on the great achievement that the club themselves had made by beating the reigning African champions twice he chose to use that platform to attack us and to say some very unsportsmanlike comments in the media.

"So, one for us if we are sitting back and someone within our organisation or a coach had commented in that way we would be very, very upset. We would definitely call that coach in to explain his words because it was very misplaced and quite disappointing that he said that."

The 40-year-old believes that Sundowns' leadership is also disappointed with Mngqithi's comments and he also explained that they were simply showing their professionalism towards the 10-time African champions Al Ahly, who are arguably the biggest football club in Africa.

"I also want to address one thing, sometimes we understand that certain clubs and people will come out and say different things, but at the same time for me, the club is not always going to come down to a certain level and respond to every small insult that it given out our way. We will always be as professional as we can," he added.

"Although having said that try to be professional, we are extremely disappointed in the comments that he made and my understanding is that the leadership at Sundowns they themselves are quite disappointed and that is as much as I would say that I think he should rather focus on his own team.

"We have been travelling the continent. We also know that Sundowns some years back went to Egypt and they were hosted by (Al Ahly's arch-rivals) Zamalek. We were hosted by Raja Casablanca when we were playing [Wydad Casablanca] in the Champions League last year. It forms a bigger picture of being professional and showing professionalism to fellow professionals who we hold in high esteem."