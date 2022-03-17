Motaung confirms Kaizer Chiefs interest in SuperSport United's Mbule and addresses transfer fees

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior has dismissed rumours indicating that the club avoids spending transfer fees to attract quality players to compete in recent years.

The Soweto giants have been accused of targeting free agents with most of their marquee signings including Khama Billiat, Samir Nurkovic, Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Keagan Dolly having joined the club on free transfers in the last five years.

Chiefs were known to be interested in Teboho Mokoena during the last transfer window, but they were reportedly not prepared to pay SuperSport United's asking price and he ended up joining their Gauteng rivals Mamelodi Sundowns for a reported transfer fee believed to be R15 million.

Motaung explained that sometimes clubs face challenges when they are looking to purchase new players and he gave an example of some of the biggest European clubs when addressing Amakhosi fans on Twitter spaces on Wednesday night.

“We are in the business of football so whether you are at FC Barcelona, Chelsea, Real Madrid, you really think Real or other teams, no matter what the figure is, they would always pay it?" Motaung said.

"It’s not the case, I take the point that it’s part of what we have to do but there is a big misconception. The team has bought players, the team has to pay salaries and you have to plan for all of these things to happen. The team has been in the transfer market."

The Soweto giants were also linked with Sipho Mbule and Motaung has confirmed that they are interested in the SuperSport midfielder, but he explained that they couldn't make a move for the player as he was not for sale.

“It takes two clubs to make a transfer happen. If for example, our fans want Sipho Mbule, I also want Sipho Mbule. We all want Sipho Mbule, but if Stan Matthews says 'Sipho Mbule is not going nowhere'," the former South Africa under-23 international added.

"That’s not me saying the club is running away from a number or we don’t want to pay. It’s all about transactions and again we need to understand that a lot of the time, our rivals, people don’t want to do business with you, that’s just the industry you are in. So I just want to clear it’s a huge misconception."

Motaung also pointed out that fans need to understand that there are a lot of factors to be considered when Chiefs are looking to purchase a new player from another club.

Article continues below

"You have to assess it based on the situation, I don’t think there are clubs that you know pay and sign without looking at the return on investment, you are going put out money and say listen this is what we are going to achieve from that," he added.

"Transfers are always a bit of a tricky one for people because sometimes people have the misconception that the team doesn’t spend money. But if you look at the money that is spent, it’s a lot of money.

"Salaries are factored into that – I take the point but we’re always looking to be as competitive as we can be in the transfer market.”