Motaung clarifies Kaizer Chiefs stance on Blom negotiations: ‘If deal is no longer good, we will step away’

Kaizer Chiefs’ Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung has explained the club’s stance on Njabulo Blom's contract negotiations.

Motaung keen for Chiefs to keep Blom

Blom’s agent demands salary increase

His contract to end after current season

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old has a running contract until June 2023, and talks over a potential extension are understood to have hit a stumbling block.

His agent, Rob Moore – who is also representing Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar - had said Blom deserves a salary increase before signing a new deal.

Motaung stated the negotiations with the midfielder are ongoing but hinted Chiefs are ready to let the academy product leave should he choose to.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "The negotiations are ongoing," Motaung explained.

"As Chiefs people, we are optimistic, but we are also realistic. If the player chooses not to be with Chiefs, he chooses not to be with us.

"And we also realise if the deal is no longer good for us, we have to step away. But I think it will be a sad one, and there is a lesson for everyone.

"I think we have to have realistic demands. We have to have growth projections, not just initial projections.

"For me, it’s looking at things realistically, and if it doesn’t work out, we understand that maybe it was a long-term view because we don’t just see him as a product just for now. We see him as part of the Chiefs family for a long time to come.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Motaung maintains that it is Amakhosi’s preference to keep the players who were nurtured in their youth’s setups.

Blom is among the academy products who worked with the current head coach, Arthur Zwane – who was then mentoring the junior side.

"I think the development of our players—the ones we develop ourselves—is very key to us," she added. "I think what’s important is a player that Arthur has invested in, the club has invested in.

"I think the changes, the structure in a way deals are done, agents come in and sometimes families don’t understand the business side of things.

"So, I’ll be sad to lose Blom, but if we lose him, it won’t be without any effort from us. Kaizer Chiefs have worked very hard behind the scenes to make sure he’s part of our team.

"I think, you have to accept if a player doesn’t want to be with you. Every player has to learn and explore the world.

"But for us, our home-grown talent is what we are proud of and what we’ll invest in him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In recent games, before the Premier Soccer League went into a break over the World Cup period, Blom had worked his way back into the starting lineups.

The midfielder, who made his Bafana Bafana debut in September 2021, is a utility player for the Glamour Boys as he can also operate as a right-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR BLOM? The next move for the midfielder who signed a four-year deal in 2019 when he was promoted to the Chiefs’ first team from the reserves, will be greatly monitored.