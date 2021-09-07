'That’s what has been killing them' - Motale dissects Orlando Pirates' problems ahead of Soweto Derby clash

The former Bafana Bafana international feels that the Buccaneers tend to underestimate the so-called small teams

Orlando Pirates legend Edward Motale has dissected the local giants' problems ahead of their clash with Swallows FC in the Soweto Derby encounter on Saturday.

The two teams are set to collide in the PSL match at Orlando Stadium with Pirates winless in the current season having recorded two draws and one defeat, which came against Swallows in the MTN8 quarter-finals last month.

Motale feels that the Buccaneers tend to underestimate the Beautiful Birds, who are undefeated in their last five competitive matches against Bucs.

“I won’t say they are struggling against them. What I saw, especially their game in the MTN8, Pirates undermined Swallows, [feeling] that they have a new team, they have youngsters,” Motale told Sowetan.

"You could see their body language when they entered the field. They thought it would be a walkover and were shocked. Swallows are one team once you score first, they are good at coming back.

“They [Swallows] played 20 draws last season, most of them coming from a deficit," the retired defender explained.

“I would say underestimating them has been Pirates' downfall, but I think now they have learnt their lessons and in a hard way. I think it will be a different ball game on Saturday.”

The two Soweto teams met twice in the league last season with both matches ending in a 1-1 draw at Orlando Stadium and Dobsonville Stadium.

Motale feels that Pirates' interim co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids will be under pressure when the team faces the Beautiful Birds as they have not won a match since Josef Zinnbauer left last month.

“I would say they are under pressure in a sense that they have not won any game yet, but let’s give them time. Maybe their first win will give them a confidence booster,” he said.

“I believe results will come soon. There is this mentality every time they play small teams, they take them for granted. That’s what has been killing them.”

The last time Pirates defeated Swallows was in March 2014 with Tlou Segolela scoring the goal which inspired the Buccaneers to a 1-0 win over the Beautiful Birds in a PSL match at Orlando Stadium.