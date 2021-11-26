Mamelodi Sundowns forward Neo Maema believes the PSL champions will have rested enough to be ready for Saturday's assignment against Sekhukhune at ABSA Tuks Stadium in Pretoria.

The Brazilians have been busy recently, playing two matches in the space of four days. On the 20th of the month, they were away to Cape Town City and settled for a goalless draw, before drawing 2-2 with SuperSport United just two days later. It was the first time they had conceded this season after keeping 10 clean sheets in a row.

After collecting two points in their last two matches, the attacker has now set his sights on helping Masandawana win their next game.

'It is about getting as much rest as possible'

"The most important thing is to rest, that recovery process is the most important. And going to that game we have already started analysing Sekhukhune to know what we are going to face," Maema told reporters in a presser.

"Luckily for us, we are playing at home and the major thing is that we don't have to travel... It is about getting as much rest as possible so that we can be fresh going to the game.

"For Sekhukhune, I think they had a longer period to rest, so we expect them to come stronger and motivated because they also won their last game against Royal AM, and also, playing a big team like Mamelodi Sundowns is a motivation.

"It is going to be a tough battle, we know what to expect and we have to prepare ourselves accordingly so that we get maximum points on the weekend.

"Also playing at home is not much of a struggle for us, and I believe we can fight to get the win."

This season, Maema has scored two goals for the reigning champions and provided five assists to ensure they are unbeaten in the 11 matches played in the South African top tier.

Sundowns have so far collected 27 points from the eight wins and three draws in PSL. They have further scored 19 goals and conceded two.

The Brazilians are playing Sekhukhune who are third on the table with 20 points from six wins, two draws, and three losses.