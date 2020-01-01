Mosimane wouldn't keep quiet if Kaizer Chiefs are handed PSL title - Sono

The Cosmos owner believes the Sundowns coach would rightfully complain should the PSL decide to crown Amakhosi the 2019/20 champions

Jomo Cosmos boss and coach Jomo Sono has revealed he's in the dark on what might happen to the 2019/20 season which was suspended over a month ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 64-year-old said he is not part of the decision-makers in the , and while he would love for the season to resume, he would respect any decision Dr. Irvin Khoza and the committee will come up with at the end of the day.

"I am not party to any executive meetings or committees or the committees which were appointed recently. I am not part of that. So, I don't know what is happening," said Sono in an interview with SAFM.

"Yes, I would love to [see the season being completed] but we don't decide. If Dr. Khoza and the committee decide then they will have to because we appointed them to run the league. So, we have to respect them and let them do their job."

Swallows FC midfielder Lebohang Mokoena suggested in one of his recent interviews with the station that he would endorse the idea of having an 18-team league with the two top teams in the NFD gaining promotion to the elite league, but Sono doesn't think that will be a viable solution.

"It all depends on who's number one and number two. If Cosmos was number or number two, I'd [also] come with a proposal like that but let's give it to the people who are in the board to decide.

"I know Cheeseboy [Mokoena] would love to go back to the Premier League, and I know Swallows and [Cape Town], including Uthongathi FC, have done very well. If ever people have to go up, Swallows, Ajax and Uthongathi, they deserve to go up because they have been consistent throughout the season.

"The problem with our league is that if you look at the NFD... six games to go... anything is possible at the bottom and at the top - anything is possible. In this game, there are no guarantees. The only person who can guarantee that so and so will win is the middleman [referee] but that's if he's corrupt."

The former Bafana Bafana mentor said both the PSL and NFD are closely contested in such a way that the next six games could make a huge difference in determining who wins the league and gets relegated.

"You look at the PSL as well - between Chiefs, Sundowns, Pirates, and Wits, anything is possible," Sono continued.

"Any one of those four can win the league. I mean it's too close and too tight. If you look at it now, Chiefs have to win play Sundowns and Wits. I don't say Chiefs can lose but anything is possible.

"I'd say we should wait for everything to be cleared and we decide after the president had said, 'OK, soccer you can play'."

Sono is also against the idea of handing the PSL trophy to by virtue of being top of the log.

"We don't want people to turn around say, 'Khoza had to give the league to Kaizer [Motaung] because they are friends'," he concluded.

"And where does it leave Pitso? Pitso won't keep quiet, day and night, and he'd be right because he wants to finish the league.

"He believes he can win the league and he's got a chance of winning the league."