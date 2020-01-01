Mosimane would be sacked after two games at any other Egyptian club - Egypt legend Hassan

Interestingly, the Pharaohs great’s ridiculing of the ex-Bafana Bafana coach came minutes after his side was thumped by Al Ahly

Former defender and Al Ittihad Alexandria assistant coach Ibrahim Hassan feels that coaching is an easy job and says Pitso Mosimane would struggle by lasting just two games if he takes charge of any other Egyptian Premier League side.

Hassan’s remarks, ironically, came minutes after Al Ittihad were hammered 4-0 by Mosimane's Al Ahly in a league match on Monday.

Following the South African's appointment to lead the Cairo giants in September, he has so far enjoyed a good run of 14 unbeaten matches, including two while not on the bench after testing positive for coronavirus.

“If Hareth [Al Ahly’s kit man] took charge of Al Ahly, he will win trophies,” Hassan said after the game according to Kingfut.

“If we [Ibrahim and his twin brother Hossam] took charge of Al Ahly we will win trophies. If Pitso coached any other team in the league, he will get sacked after two games. Al Ahly wasn’t good against us in the Cup nor in their last games nor in the Caf ."

Hassan's expressed his views despite that the fact his twin brother Hossam was heading Al Ittihad's technical bench and was upstaged by Mosimane.

A journeyman in his coaching career, Hossam rarely lasts long at clubs he has taken charge of, his three seasons at Al Masry between July 2015 and October 2018 being the longest he has stayed in a job.

Since taking up his first dugout role in 2008 after retiring as a player, Egypt’s all-time top scorer has been announced as coach at various teams 13 times, including two stints at and as many spells at Al Masry.

He is currently Al Ittihad tactician for the third time.

Mosimane, on the other hand, has had a longer coaching career dating back from 2001, but has been in charge of just four teams including a largely successful period at from where he attracted Al Ahly.

The South African is yet to taste defeat in 14 games during his time in Cairo, where he ended Al Ahly’s seven-year Caf Champions League trophy drought.

He also guided them to the Egypt Cup and Premier League title as well, which he, however, refused to credit himself much for after taking over a team that had already mathematically won it.

After also having a stint at the helm of SuperSport United and Bafana Bafana, the Al Ahly role is Mosimane’s first outside .