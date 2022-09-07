Mosimane: 'Welcome to Chelsea super manager Mosimane': African fans lobby for ex-Al Ahly coach

The Premier League giants made a major announcement regarding their technical team on Wednesday

The sacking of manager Thomas Tuchel by Chelsea sparked major reactions on social media in South Africa.

South African Twitter was closely monitoring developments at Stamford Bridge and were lobbying for Pitso Mosimane to be considered for the Chelsea job.

This comes just a few days after the fans were campaigning for Bournemouth to appoint Mosimane as a replacement for Scott Parker.

But they have now switched focus on Chelsea who fired Tuchel a few hours after the Blues were edged 1-0 away at Dinamo Zagreb in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

The German leaves the Londoners sixth on the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

The fans feel Mosimane is the right man to succeed Tuchel.

“Welcome to Chelsea super coach Pitso Mosimane. The first African to coach a PL team.. we're proud of you,” posted Zolendrolic.

MkayNdou went on to give reasons why he thinks the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is the right man for the Chelsea job.

He drew comparisons between Mosimane and Frank Lampard who once coached the Stamford Bridge side without any successful record in his managerial career.

“If Lampard was ready to coach Chelsea with no previous trophies won then Pitso Mosimane is more than ready and more qualified to,” MkayNdou said.

There is an old video of Mosimane declaring that he has more experience than Lampard and Wayne Rooney while asking to be given “a gig” but lamenting that “Europe is not ready for us.”

Silas posted that footage and attached the caption, “Pitso Mosimane after hearing that Chelsea sacked Tuchel.”

Cellular_jnr then dug into the archives and posted a picture taken earlier this year of Mosimane having a chat with Ngolo Kante and Chelsea legend John Terry at the Fifa Club World Cup.

He then captioned the picture, “Do you think Pitso Mosimane is ready to coach Chelsea?”

Buthelezi1785 then warned the Premier League giants that they are already wasting time.

“His name is Sir Pitso, readily available. Call him now before Aston Villa overtakes you.”

Niklaus Mikaelson who identifies himself as a Manchester United and Orlando Pirates fan then posted a picture of Mosimane shaking hands with Tuchel at the Club World Cup and captioned it, “The only man who can save Chelsea now. Pitso’s Tricky Blues.”

This sentiment got some backing from Mr Kobbi and Figo Ragoji who also said almost the same thing that Mosimane will solve the Blues’ problems.

There was also a photoshopped picture of Mosimane in a Chelsea jacket by Lesedi Hybreed, and it looks real.

“Breaking News: Pitso Mosimane to Chelsea confirmed,” El Chapo Lite could not wait to break the news.

Essel refused to be outdone, “Breaking: Chelsea in talks with former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso.”

While the lobbying for Mosimane went on and on, however, one fan MagemeGeme dragged in Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane’s name to drive a point that Mosimane is not ready for Europe.

“People who don't want Zwane at Kaizer Chiefs want Pitso at Chelsea,” commented MegemeGeme.