'Mosimane was harsh on me' - Former Kaizer Chiefs star Tshabalala relives 2010 World Cup build-up

The ex-Amakhosi man featured in all three Bafana Bafana matches on home soil, but only after some strong words by his coaches

Former midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala says it took some strong words from then Bafana Bafana assistant coach Pitso Mosimane for him to regain his "A game" following an unconvincing patch of form in the run-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Tshabalala got the World Cup going with a superb goal in the opening match of the tournament although South Africa drew 1-1 with at FNB Stadium on June 11.

But the season before he muscled his way into Carlos Alberto Parreira's final squad for the tournament, the coaches went hard on the midfielder who had six Premier Soccer League ( ) goals for and provided two assists in 26 matches.

“Six months before the World Cup we played in PE and I didn’t have a good game‚ and coach Parreira publicly criticised me – and it really hit me‚” said Tshabalala as per Sowetan Live.

“In January‚ on the first day of our camp in , I had a long one-on-one with Pitso. He was very harsh and his usual self‚ expressing how he felt with regards to my performance.

“I listened to him‚ even though it hurt me and I went to bed very disappointed. But I took it positively. And from that moment I worked very hard on and off the ball‚ and at training.

"And out of the six games we played [at a training camp] in Brazil I think I scored in five. And from there I never looked back – we went to and I did the same.”

Then 25-years-old, Tshabalala became the toast of the World Cup with the goal against Mexico although South Africa went on to become the first-ever hosts to be eliminated in the first round.

The draw with Mexico was followed by a 3-0 thumping by before Bafana salvaged a bit of respect with a 2-1 victory over in their final group game.

“June 11 I was nervous‚ like any other game. If you were to play a friendly game you would still get nervous. But I was really touched by the crowd and the support‚” Tshabalala said.

“I still remember the moment when I sang the national anthem. I sang it with pride and teary eyes as well. And I was very positive. I knew that I was going to do well.

"Because I visualise all the time. I dream‚ I plan‚ I execute my plan‚ I dominate and then I repeat again. So it was no different from that.

“Obviously it was a big stage – the whole world was watching‚ and one had to bring his ‘A’ game.”

It was the only World Cup Tshabalala participated in and also the last global quadrennial tournament South Africa featured in.