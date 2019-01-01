Mosimane warns Caf Champions League rivals after Mamelodi Sundowns win over USM Alger

The 55-year-old tactician has reflected on Masandawana's narrow victory over the Red and Blacks in Algeria

coach Pitso Mosimane is not taking anything for granted after guiding the team to a win over USM Alger on Saturday evening.

Masandawana maintained their lead at the top of Caf Group C standings with a 1-0 victory over the Algerian champions in Blida.

They remain undefeated in the group stage - two points above second-placed of with three matches left.

“I don’t think we are already in the quarter-finals it’s too early," Mosimane told reporters.

"No team has gone into the quarterfinals with seven points we still have nine points to play for [from the remaining three matches], but we will fight for them so of course, we are happy that we won the match.

The Brazilians were under pressure in the opening stages of the match and Mosimane was pleased with how his charges defended on the night.

"I think I’m so happy that we passed the first 10 minutes of the match because they put us under too much pressure in the first 10 minutes but we settled after that,” he continued.

“The first 10 minutes was difficult and the last 15 minutes was difficult they put us under pressure, we are used to playing not defending like we did tonight.

"But I must say that my team defended very well but we did not play well, we usually play better than today but I’m happy with the result."

The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year went on to warn their rivals by indicating that Masandawana will be difficult to defeat at home in the continental tournament.

“You have to win it’s not easy, you see they drew tonight. I think they lost its football," he added.

Article continues below

“A football match is very difficult but I can promise we will play better at home than this and we are much stronger at home."

Sundowns will host Alger in their next Group C match on January 11 and a win will see Mosimane's side secure a spot in the knockout stage.



