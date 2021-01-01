Mosimane 'wants amicable Mamelodi Sundowns solution' but have been met with silence

The relationship between the Brazilians and the South African coach has deteriorated over the termination of a 48-month contract in 2020

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed his long-standing desire to solve the contractual issue with Mamelodi Sundowns amicably.



Mosimane, through his agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management, has stated they have been trying to get in touch with the club's hierarchy to solve the dispute around his contract with his former club, but "have been met with silence".

"It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received a summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pilso Mosimane," a statement by Mosimane's agency read on Monday.

"We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter. However, they have not responded to our request to meet with us.

"We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year, and we were refused and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe, we were met with silence."



The agency further revealed their displeasure at how the summons found its way to the media and added Mosimane's move to Egypt had the blessing of Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

"The summons and the media leaks put into disrepute Dr Motsepe’s blessings on the termination of the contracts, and well-wishes on coach Pitso joining Al Ahly S.C last year," added the statement.

"In his own words, Dr Motsepe said: "I have on several occasions, over the past few years, expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana.

"I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at MamelodiSundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns family."

In the court papers, the Brazilians have demanded the coach to pay them a severance package amounting to R7,912,905, claiming the coach served only four months of the 48 signed.

"The second defendant was therefore employed by the plaintiff for four of the 48 months contemplated by the head coach agreement. As a result of the termination of the second defendant’s employment on 30 September 2020, the plaintiff is owed R7,912,905 of the commission for the 44 months that the second defendant will not be in the employ of the plaintiff," the club's demands read.

Mosimane served Sundowns for eight years and won a total of 11 trophies with the Brazilians.