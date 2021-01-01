Mosimane vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Brazilians seek court intervention over R8m dispute

The PSL champions have demanded that the Al Ahly coach refund them for the termination of a 48-month contract signed in 2020

Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns have moved to a Johannesburg court to seek orders to force Pitso Mosimane to pay them nearly R8-million after he left the club four months into a four-year contract.



Sundowns - through their lawyer Bowman Gilfillan - have listed Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing and Management - an agency owned by the coach's wife Moira - and Mosimane as the respondents in the case.

The PSL giants feel they are owed the amount since Mosimane signed a 48-month contract and the coach only served four months before he left and joined African champions Al Ahly late last year.

"The second defendant was therefore employed by the plaintiff for four of the 48 months contemplated by the head coach agreement. As a result of the termination of the second defendant’s employment on 30 September 2020, the plaintiff is owed R7,912,905 of the commission for the 44 months that the second defendant will not be in the employ of the plaintiff," court papers, as reported by Sunday World, read.

"Notwithstanding the passage of six months since 30 September 2020, and notwithstanding demand, the first and second defendants have failed and/or refused to pay the plaintiff the amount of R7,912,905.

"The defendants are accordingly jointly and severally indebted to the plaintiff in the amount of R7,912,905, which amount is due and payable."

The publication continues to report that the relationship between Sundowns and the celebrated coach deteriorated further after the tactician failed to apologise to the club and the fans over remarks made earlier.

The said remarks were uttered after Mosimane received a hostile reception around the Lucas Moripe Stadium when he led Al Ahly against Sundowns in a Champions League quarter-final match.

"I had a lot of pressure inside and outside, people doubting me but these boys made it possible for me to look back at those people to say what are you saying now? Look at me now. But it’s not about being vindictive. It’s a message, it’s a football message," Mosimane said at the time.

"I was a little bit emotional only when I saw the placards outside. They stopped the bus and all these people [were] swearing at me, swearing at my mother. I said to myself, what else I should have done for this team to get the respect?"

"Just bitter because I left. I had to move on with my life. I don’t want to talk about the things that I’ve received before my match, if I show you my phone – correspondence, e-mails – they just won’t let me go."