Mosimane urges SA U23 stars Shabalala and Radiopane to look beyond PSL - Europe need you and your talent!

Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane has urged Under-23 South Africa players to move to European clubs.

WHAT HAPPENED: The Under-23 team is in camp preparing for forthcoming U23 Afcon qualifiers.

Mduduzi Shabalala and Boitumelo Radiopane are among the star players on the team.

Mosimane believes the youngsters are talented and should give their best and seal lucrative deals abroad as opposed to staying in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT HE SAID: "If you left everything and chose football, then I want to encourage you to go at it with your whole heart," Mosimane told Safa media.

"Dream beyond South African borders, teams in North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe need you and your talent that God entrusted you with. "There is more out there and you need to know that there is more and go after it.

"Be very careful with your careers, manage and run your own careers, it is all in your hands. Beyond your talent, use your efforts and commitment to make it.

"Your future is bright and I will be watching you at the Afcon because I am confident that you are going there. I wish you all the best and I want to see you do well.

"You can't do it alone and you will need your teammates because the best players in the world are not selfish."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs’ 19-year-old sensation Shabalala and Pirates’ Radiopane, currently on loan at Cape Town Spurs, are among the star names in coach David Notoane’s final 23-man squad to face Congo Brazzaville in two crucial back-to-back Caf U23 Olympic qualifiers this month.

While Radiopane has an undeniable talent despite being on loan, Shabalala has broken through the ranks at Chiefs this season, becoming a key member of coach Arthur Zwane’s squad.

The two are expected to play a vital role in helping the U23 team to meet its goals.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane and South Africans at large hope the team can make it for the U23 Afcon.