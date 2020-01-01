Mosimane unfazed by Mamelodi Sundowns' prospect of missing out on Caf Champions League

Downs’ chance of playing in the Champions League next season is still wide open, but there is a small likelihood that they could miss out

coach Mosimane says he does not mind his side playing in the Caf Confederation Cup if they fail to secure next season's qualification.

Mosimane and his men are third on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings, seven points behind leaders who have played a game more than them.

They are also just a point below second-placed and have played two games less than Bucs.

More teams

Finishing this season’s PSL campaign on third or fourth position would send Downs to the lower tier African club competition next season.

On the likelihood of ending the league race out of the top-two, Mosimane refuses to regard the Confederation Cup as an unfashionable competition.

Article continues below

“We can play in the Confederation Cup, played in the final against SuperSport United and they won it. Mazembe celebrated it, look up for their pictures on the podium,” Mosimane said as per Phaaakathi.

“So if we also win it we will be happy. It is an easier tournament and it is not as strong as the Champions League. In Europe, people don’t want to play on a Thursday, they want to play on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is like that even here, the Confederation Cup games are on Sundays when people go to church.”

Winning this season’s Caf Champions League would also hand Sundowns an automatic ticket to the prestigious tournament next season.