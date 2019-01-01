Mosimane tips Mamelodi Sundowns defender Madisha for Bafana Bafana call-up

The 24-year-old Sundowns defender is commanding a starting place in the Brazilians' defence

coach Pitso Mosimane has tipped Motjeka Madisha for a national team call-up following the defender’s consistent club form.

Madisha has featured in eight of Sundowns’ nine Premier Soccer League ( ) games, relegating veteran player Wayne Arendse to the bench.

The 24-year-old last featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2018 and Mosimane feels if the central defender maintains his form, he could make a return to the national team fold.

“He is one of the best centre-backs now together with [Mosa] Lebusa and if he plays like this‚ he will maybe get a call from Bafana‚” said Mosimane as per Sowetan Live.

“He must keep playing like this‚ he is quick‚ he is sharp‚ he times his tackles very well and he has done exceptionally well for us over the past few games.

“I hope he stays humble and he continues doing the job because he is an important defender for us.”

Madisha was not selected for the Bafana squad set to face and Sudan in the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers this month.

South Africa coach Molefi Nteski has maintained faith in regular defenders such as captain Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi and Erick Mathoho.