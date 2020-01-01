Mosimane tips Madisha and Lebusa to unseat Hlatshwayo and Mkhwanazi at Bafana Bafana

The Mameloldi Sundowns duo has been enjoying regular club football this season

coach Pitso Mosimane feels his defenders Motjeka Madisha and Mosa Lebusa have improved to challenge Thulani Hlatshawayo and Buhle Mkhwanazi for national team places.

Mkhwanazi and Bafana Bafana captain Hlatshwayo have been twin central defenders for both their club and the national team on a regular basis.

But with Madisha and Lebosa's growing experience in the Caf with Sundowns, Mosimane feels the two could provide better options for Bafana coach Molefi Nteski at the centre of defence where they can unseat the Wits duo.

“Madisha is developing‚ he is learning‚ he is keeping players like Wayne Arendse out of the starting line-up‚ which is good and he is also young," Mosimane said as per Times Live.

"He offers a good challenge for Buhle and ‘Tyson’ [Hlathswayo] and the rest of them in the national team. I think Mosa has also been brilliant for us at centre-back and they need to play at this level [in the Caf Champions League] to give Molefi a challenge by saying that we are doing it at the highest level.

“We know that Tyson and Buhle are good defenders and they have done well but they need to be challenged. We need to have a healthy competition that is good for everybody.”

With ' centre-backs Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso also in the picture, Ntseki is spoilt for choice.

Already, Lebusa has caught the attention of Ntseki and was called up for the Nelson Mandela Challenge last October against Mali, playing the last 19 minutes of the match.

He also received call-ups for the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers against and Sudan the following month.

It is now to be seen if Ntseki will consider Madisha and Lebusa for back-to-back Afcon qualifying matches against Sao Tome e Principe next month.