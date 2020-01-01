Mosimane throws shade at Kaizer Chiefs compares them to student with three subjects

The Masandawana boss has directed another attack to the Soweto giants, alleging they are the freshest team

coach Pitso Mosimane has taken another dig at whom he believes are playing few games compared to other Premier Soccer League ( ) contenders.

‘Jingles’ has pointed out to and his men, suggesting their participation in the Caf and Confederation Cup has made it difficult for them to keep up with a ‘well-rested’ Amakhosi.

The reigning champions are set to return to the PSL action against on Saturday afternoon whilst Amakhosi meet at the FNB Stadium on the same day.

More teams

“We played six games in the Champions League group stages, the Telkom Knockout to the final, the MTN8 we played to semifinals,” Mosimane told the media.

“The competitors did not even play in the MTN8, they are fresh and strong so they have to win the league. Chiefs have got no excuse.

“A lot of games create a lot of problems. Maritzburg United was playing on Wednesday and they are playing again this weekend, but Chiefs are waiting for you.

“They have got seven days and they are fresh. We are in the Champions League and we play more games and do you know how many games Bidvest Wits played?

“Four games to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup group stages. Four games plus six games in the group stages more than the competitor.”

Fresh from a win over SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup last weekend, the Brazilians will look to narrow the nine points gap opened by the Naturena-based club, but Mosimane states that coach Ernst Middendorp’s men are at school but doing few courses.

“It is like I am at school and doing 10 courses and you are doing three or four; at the end of the year you must pass because you did three,” he added.

“You have to pass with distinction because the amount of time I do put in to study and attend the classes, it is tiring and it’s stressful. They have to pass, the league is in their hands and they must win the league.”

With the PSL table-toppers sitting at 45 points from 19 matches, they will target maximum points to consolidate their spot against a resilient Team of Choice.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, coach Eric Tinkler’s side shocked the Clever Boys in their midweek encounter at Bidvest Stadium and will be motivated to stun the Soweto giants.