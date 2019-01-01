Mosimane tears into Middendorp and Chiefs after Sundowns defeat

The Brazilians coach was not happy with the manner their opponents scored their first goal as he again criticised his Amakhosi opposite number

coach Pitso Mosimane was infuriated by Sunday’s 2-0 defeat by , describing his Amakhosi counterpart Ernst Middendorp as a “lucky coach” whose side benefits from refereeing mistakes.

Chiefs restored their five-point lead at the summit of the Premier Soccer League ( ) log following a Samir Nurkovic brace at Loftus Versfeld.

But the contest was blighted with controversy after Nurkovic’s first goal appeared to have been scored from an offside position off a Leonardo Castro’s assist.

Once again, an apparently enraged Mosimane took a dig at the manner in which Chiefs secured their victory.

“He [Middendorp] is one of the luckiest coaches. The goal that they scored was offside. The first person to touch it was Castro. They benefited from the linesman’s mistake. Do you [interviewer] want to justify how many times Kaizer Chiefs win with the referees' mistakes?” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“I will give the benefit of the doubt if we play against or . [But] against Kaizer Chiefs there is no space. There is no benefit of doubt for Kaizer Chiefs because they have benefited a lot.”

The Brazilians’ coach also attributed their defeat to his side’s lacklustre showing in front of goal.

“If the [Sundowns’] tactics are not right, we cannot create all those opportunities. If the tactics were not right, then they could have easily scored the four goals they scored at FNB in the [Shell Helix Cup]. We miss chances, we miss chances, we miss chances,” he added.

“We were a little bit unlucky or we can say they were lucky. We didn't put one inside to change the game. We keep playing, we keep fighting.”

Despite the defeat, Sundowns remain second on the standings although now five points off the leaders.

They had managed to narrow the gap to two points following a 1-0 win over last Wednesday but Sunday’s result put them further behind.

Mosimane appears not be worried by Sunday’s loss, saying the league title race is still wide open.

“We don’t have to beat Kazier Chiefs to win the league. Excuse me. There are 23 games for us to left. It’s ok we can lose. So what?” he continued.

He also felt fatigue caught up with his players after they were active on Wednesday before facing fresh-legged Chiefs.

Article continues below

“The team plays well. Against Highlands, that was a thorn in the flesh. We didn’t have the legs at the end because they were resting when we were playing on Wednesday. That is why we didn’t have Themba Zwane today. It’s one of those [ games]," he remarked.

"It’s ok we accept we lost. There is no issue. We keep on going. Life goes on. Even Man [Manchester] City lose. So what?” Let’s not make it a big issue. The boys played well they did well, they created chances. We didn’t take the chances.

"It’s just that it was a big game. But when they benefit I will say they have benefited from the referees mistakes. I don’t know is we are back in the 1980s but all I am saying is that they are benefiting from the referees’ mistakes. Even it does not look that of an offside, when it is Kaizer Chiefs, buckle up."