Mamelodi Sundowns trio and Percy Tau nominated for Caf awards

The nominees were announced by Caf's official twitter page on Sunday afternoon

head coach Pitso Mosimane has been nominated for the 2019 Caf Coach of the Year accolade.

The Kagiso-born tactician has had a successful year with the Tshwane giants guiding the team to the 2018/19 title.

Mosimane, who won the accolade three years ago, also led Sundowns to the semi-finals of the Caf last season.

Your African Player of the Year Nominees 🌍🏅



Who'll win the prestigious award? 🏆 #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/vRhPh3IAz7 — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango is up for two Caf accolades - InterClubs Player of the Year and African Player of the Year.

The international, who was named the 2016 African-based African Player of the year, is an influential player for the Cranes and Sundowns.

His club teammate Themba Zwane is also up for the InterClubs Player of the Year award having played a key role for the team as they reached the Champions League last four.

While Zwane's former Sundowns teammate, Percy Tau has been nominated for the African Player of the Year.

The international has hit the ground running at his Belgian side and he also played an important role in helping Bafana Bafana qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals.

- Djeumfa

- Ouma

- Mwape

- Toure

- Ellis

- Dennerby



The 6⃣ possible winners of the Women's Coach of the Year #CAFAwards2019 🏆 pic.twitter.com/doy4JLMQHH — CAF (@CAF_Online) November 24, 2019

Tau's compatriot, Desiree Ellis is also up for the Caf Women Coach of the Year following a successful year with Banyana Banyana.

The Cape Town-born mentor guided South Africa to the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCN) final where they narrowly lost to late last year.

As a result, Banyana qualified for the Fifa Women's World Cup finals for the first time in history.

They competed in the 2019 tournament which was hosted by and they finished fourth in their group.

Two of Banyana's star players, Refiloe Jane and Thembi Kgatlana are up for the Women's Player of the Year.

Kgatlana won the accolade last year and she will be hoping to clinch it for the second year running.

Lastly, Banyana have also been nominated for the 2019 Caf Women's National Team of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the Caf Awards ceremony which will take place on Tuesday, 7 January 2020, at Citadel Azure in Hurghada, .