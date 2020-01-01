Mosimane talks contract situation after Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League elimination

The 55-year-old has revealed he is compiled with what the Tshwane giants want from him and he is hoping to sign a new deal

coach Pitso Mosimane has provided an update regarding his contract negotiations with the club.

The accomplished tactician's current deal with Masandawana is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Mosimane, who is yet to agree on new terms with Sundowns, has spoken to the reporters following the Tshwane giants' clash with Egyptian champions on Saturday.

More teams

The reigning Coach of the Season explained the ball is in the Sundowns management's court when it comes to his contract renewal.

“It’s a tough one that one. Remember earlier I said that 80 percent of the contract has been agreed? So I have complied to 100 percent – to what Sundowns wanted,” Mosimane said.

“I am waiting for Sundowns now. You can ask Sundowns. I have long complied – the ball is in Sundowns’ court not in my court.

Mosimane indicated he would like to extend his stay with Sundowns, who were eliminated from the Caf after a 1-1 draw against Al Ahly with latter winning the quarter-final tie 3-1 on aggregate.

"There’s no more ‘what’s left’. I don’t know, you must ask Sundowns. I am here, I want to be here and I hope I will be here. It’s not me, don’t put it on me," he added.

"I am sorted now, I have complied with everything, don’t ask me. It’s on the other side, not my side. I am a professional coach, I behave as if I am here.”

Mosimane is one of the longest-serving and highly-rated coaches in country having started his coaching career in 2001 with SuperSport United and he went on to take charge of Bafana Bafana, before joining Sundowns in 2012.

Article continues below

The Kagiso-born tactician and his Sundowns charges have turned their attention to the PSL and Nedbank Cup following the team's elimination from the Champions League.

The Brazilians are scheduled to take on Stellenbosch FC in a league match at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night.