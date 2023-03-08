Mosimane taking Al Ahli on an 'arduous journey' as coach accepts 'shortfalls'

Pitso Mosimane has admitted to a taxing campaign as he guided Al Ahli back to the top of the Saudi Division One league standings.

Pitso's Al Ahli continued their promotion bid on Tuesday

They shot back to the top of the table

Pitso comments on their push for promotion

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Ahli beat relegation-threatened Najran 2-0 away at Prince Hathloul Bin Abdul Aziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday evening and returned to the summit of the league standings, where they have a two-point lead.

It was a fifth-consecutive win for Mosimane's side as they are involved in a brutal battle for promotion against closest challengers Al Hazm and third-placed Al Akhdoud.

As things stand, Al Ahli are on the right path in their bid to return to the top-flight league under the guidance of Mosimane.

But the South African has admitted it has been a difficult journey so far.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: "A very arduous journey and we take it, step by step," said Mosimane on social media.

"Also, we have no ego but the humility to accept our shortfalls. We know that we can do better. We pray to God to stay with us and deliver us to the promised land. Five games in a row with one goal conceded."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After enjoying success in Egypt in his first job outside South Africa, Mosimane is set to leave a mark in Saudi Arabia.

He managed success at Al Ahly amid criticism from the club legends and other prominent figures in Egyptian football.

Now in a different environment, he admits the Al Ahli journey has been taxing despite losing just once and guiding his side to the top of the table after he joined them when they were well off the pace of the leading pack.

If Al Ahli get promoted to the top-flight league, it will be a chance for Mosimane to play against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

It is to be seen if the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach will sign any South African players if he manages to help his team back to the Saudi Pro League.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Al Ahli return to action on Saturday and will be at home against fourth-placed Al Riyadh.

The experienced coach will be hoping to guide his side to another victory and keep alive their hopes of returning to the top-flight league.