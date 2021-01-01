Mosimane still battling injuries in Al Ahly camp as Maaloul fails to recover for Mamelodi Sundowns clash

The Cairo giants’ lead from the first leg comes under threat due to injuries to key players

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed star defender Ali Maaloul is yet to recover from a hamstring injury in what could be a setback ahead of their Caf Champions League quarter-final, second-leg clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Maaloul has been injured since February’s Fifa Club World Cup and was expected to be fit for Saturday’s showdown.

But he will not be featuring together with fellow defender Saad Samir, midfielder Hamdi Fathy who has an arm injury and striker Marwan Mohsen.

“We do have many injuries, as Ali Maaloul, Saad Samir, and Hamdy Fathy are still injured,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times.

“Yes, we missed them, of course. But football is a professional sport and injuries will always happen. Especially when you play tournaments like these, where we have three different tournaments and within ten days, playing every time, injuries happen.

“We have all those difficult things, but we are going very well. We are not very happy, but we are ok, we are getting the results.”

Apart from the injured players, Al Ahly will also be without Mohamed Mahmoud and Mostafa Shobier who have both tested positive for Covid-19.

This has left midfielder Ahmed Ramadan predicting a tough match at Lucas Moripe.

“Saturday’s game will be very difficult for us, as it will decide which team will qualify to the semis,” Ramadan told Al Ahly’s website.

“We fully respect all our opponents, but we will be aiming to achieve a positive result in Pretoria to qualify for the next round. Moreover, we are the defending champions and our goal now is to win the tenth Caf Champions League title in the history of the club.

“People might think that defeating Sundowns 2-0 in the first leg will make the second leg easier for us. However, football is full of lessons. The first leg is something of the past and now we are only concentrating on Saturday’s game.”

“It's not the right time to talk about our Caf Super Cup match, as we still have an important encounter against a difficult team like Sundowns.”

“It was very important to travel early to South Africa in order to get used to the different atmosphere.”

For the third season running, Sundowns and Al Ahly are meeting in the Champions League quarter-finals.