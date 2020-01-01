'I’ve never come out and asked for extra money' - Mosimane keen to stay at Mamelodi Sundowns

The 55-year-old mentor is eager to extend his contract with the Chloorkop-based side with two months left on his current deal with the club

head coach Pitso Mosimane insists that he is only focused on coaching the Tshwane giants.

The accomplished tactician's contract with reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions is set to expire at the end of June 2020.

Mosimane said he doesn't harbour any ambition to take on a different challenge and that he is not demanding a big salary from Sundowns.

“I’ve never come out and asked for extra money. I never said I would not sign my contract because I want a raise in my salary. I don’t do that because I won a cup against ," Mosimane told IOL.

"I’m seven years at the club and I don’t do that. I don’t ask for loans. I don’t take advantage of the wealth that our president [Patrice Motsepe] has created and then I start to ask for personal favours.

"I’ve been a gentleman and I stick to my contract and I finish my contract."

Mosimane became the first coach to guide Sundowns to the Caf and Caf Super Cup titles, but he insists that his achievements do not give him the right to make financial demands.

“I don’t come and say I have a better offer there, can I go. The team knows that I’ve had better offers, but I never left. I don’t want to talk about success, I’m still here," he continued.

"I would never want someone to do my work. Why would I want that? I’ve worked hard for what I achieved. Why should I give to somebody else?"

Mosimane has also guided Masandawana to four PSL titles, two Telkom Knockout Cups and one Nedbank Cup, but he is hungry for more success with the club.

“I remain positive. I want to stay at Sundowns. I don’t take it for granted that I’ve contributed to get where we are now. I’m humble enough to say I want to stay at Sundowns,” he added.

“I want to stay at Sundowns but someone will say why is he begging to stay at Sundowns. No, no, I stay because I want to stay. I know what is right for me. I don’t look at what I’ve done. I don’t hold a gun to the club and say look at what I’ve done.

"No, that’s not my part. I want to stay and I feel loved at Sundowns. I never had a problem with my contract at Sundowns from the board, management and our president Patrice Motsepe. I’ve never had the challenges.”