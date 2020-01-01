Mosimane set to be unveiled as Al Ahly head coach this weekend

The five-time PSL title winner is expected to leave South Africa in the next few hours to prepare for his presentation on Saturday

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed his contract with the new club he left for will commence on Saturday, October 2.

While the 56-year-old still couldn't disclose the name of the club, perhaps out of respect for his new employers as he awaits them to unveil him, it is understood the experienced mentor is joining .

Patrice Motsepe's statement when confirming Mosimane's departure said the coach had been in talks with a top Egyptian club - and thus giving it away that Al Ahly are the team his now-former tactician is heading to.

"It is with pride and gratitude that I have accepted an offer to join an international side with effect from the 2nd of October 2020," confirmed Mosimane in a video he posted on his Twitter account.

According to Mosimane, he said the club wanted him to join them with the desire to help them lift more trophies.

He further admitted it is difficult to let go of the bond he has with Sundowns because of the plans he already had in place for them but he's excited with the new challenge handed to him.

"This said club extended an offer [for me] to join their illustrious team with the desire that I lead them in the quest for more titles and I am honoured although it is difficult to let go, especially because I had more plans for Mamelodi Sundowns.

"The universe has just offered me a new challenge," added Mosimane.

Al Ahly are currently without a coach after sacking Rene Weiler who lasted a season with them.

There are high expectations with Mosimane on his way to the Red Devils - especially because of the huge success Al Ahly have enjoyed since its formation 113 years ago.

Al Ahly are the most successful team on the African continent with 42 domestic league titles to their name.

They have also won 36 Egyptian Cup titles, 11 Egyptian Super Cup titles, 16 Cairo league titles among other trophies.

On the continent, Al Ahly boast eight Caf titles, a single Caf Confederation Cup title, six Caf Super Cup titles and four Caf Cup Winners' Cup crowns.

However, they have dominated continental football in recent years as their last Caf Champions League triumph came in 2013 when they beat in the final.

The Cairo-based outfit came in second position in the 2018 edition of Africa's premier club competition, and Mosimane will be expected to help them get back to their best.