Mosimane sends message to Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane

The former Bafana Bafana tactician has some words for the new man at the helm of Amakhosi, who have embarked on a significant rebuild of the squad

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane believes Arthur Zwane “can make it” in his new role as Kaizer Chiefs head coach.

Mosimane is of the opinion that, if Zwane is to introduce his own philosophy at Chiefs, it should be influenced by the players at his disposal and not what the coach himself wants.

Zwane has been on record criticising Chiefs players for being afraid when on the ball and it is to be seen in his recruitment what kind of players he will sign.

“Arthur Zwane must say what he wants to do and how he wants the team to play but he must have the players to play the way he wants,” Mosimane told Sowetan Live.

“He can make it and I support him, he’s a local coach. All those years ago when I got a chance, I was at SuperSport United and with a team that was at the bottom of the log, but he is at Kaizer Chiefs and this is a big one.

“He must work hard, he has to trust his instinct, he has to give direction and he has to provide the philosophy of how the team must play. Philosophy is not based on what he wants, it is based on the players he has.”

In trying to drive his point home, Mosimane gave examples of Manchester City and Liverpool, stating how the Premier League giants play to their players' strengths.

“I always like to say that everybody likes to play like Manchester City but do you have players like Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez?,” said Mosimane.

“If you don’t have players to take on opposition one-on-one and world-class wingers, don’t adopt the Manchester City-style because that is their strength.

“If you want to follow Liverpool’s shape of 4-3-3, which is different from Man City, you must have Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah coming inside. Liverpool also rely on their fullbacks to cross the ball.

“He must know what he wants, what he has and he must play to his strength. We used to criticise coach Ernst Middendorp [Chiefs' coach in 2019-20]. I also used to criticise him, but he gave us trouble and he nearly won the league.

“He was playing according to the strength of his team with big boys like Eric Mathoho, Daniel Cardoso, Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Leonardo Castro and Samir Nurkovic.

Article continues below

“When it's free-kicks or corner kicks, it is six big boys in the box and they will score because of their aerial strength. He played to his strengths.”

With Zwane now head coach, it is to be seen which brand of football he will adopt.