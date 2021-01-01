Mosimane: Safa promises to come down heavily on former Mamelodi Sundowns coach's abusers

The national administrative governing body released the following statement after fans insulted the 56-year-old tactician

The South African Football Association condemns in the strongest terms the abuse directed at former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane by a section of the club’s supporters on Saturday, 22 May at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Attridgeville.

Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said they will get to the bottom of the matter and bring the culprits to book.

‘’These individuals have not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane, they have brought the name of the country into disrepute and as Safa, we will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out harshest of penalty to the perpetrators,’’ said Advocate Motlanthe.

Mosimane who left Sundowns last year to join the Egyptian giants, Al Ahly was subjected to verbal abuse by a section of supporters who carried placards deriding him and some members of his family.

Mosimane was visibly furious at the abuse and stormed out of the stadium in anger at the end of this evenly contested quarter-final Caf Champions League second leg match between home side Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly. The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate and 3-1 on aggregate in favour of the Egyptians.

‘’We have requested for an urgent report from the security and police at the stadium and we will also await a report from the club. We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. We cannot tolerate this; Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilized society,’’ concluded Motlanthe.