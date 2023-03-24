Celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane is confident Percy Tau will inspire Bafana past Liberia in their upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

Tau is in squad to play Liberia

He has seemingly regained his fitness and form

Mosimane convinced Bafana will defeat Liberia

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane has worked with Tau extensively at different clubs and is happy to see South Africa's star player approaching his best.

Tau is fit to play for Bafana and is expecting the forward to help the Hugo Broos-led team win against the Leone Stars at Orlando Stadium in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Friday.

WHAT HE SAID: "Percy has got a different mind. Percy is that guy that when we were playing Champions League, on the flight, he would be studying, you know what I am trying to say," Mosimane told the media.

"That is the difference – he looks after himself. He looks after his life, you know. Look at him, how he does his things. Percy is unbelievable.

"He is top level, top class, different culture, different mentality, trains by himself. Unfortunately, [he has] been hit by injuries lately, but now he is back. I hope he helps us against Liberia. We should beat Liberia."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau has been struggling owing to regular injuries, but he has played a key role for Al Ahly in the last two Caf Champions League matches, underlining his importance and quality.

Against Mamelodi Sundowns, he scored a quality goal in the 5-2 loss. He then scored once and provided two assists as the Red Devils defeated Coton Sport 4-0 in Group B of the Caf Champions League.

Tau is expected to be among the first names in the starting sheet against Liberia on Friday evening.

WHAT NEXT: Tau will be keen to show his critics he still has a lot to offer Bafana Bafana.