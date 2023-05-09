Mosimane's Saudi First Division title ambitions dealt blow as Al Ahli lose to Al Arabi

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane watched on as his side's hopes of winning the Saudi First Division title took a knock on Tuesday night.

Barrow handed Al Ahli the lead

Mbengue and Wahib then netted for Al Arabi

Mosimane's side will now face Al Shoalah

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Royal succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Al Arabi in a match played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah.

The deadlock was broken in the 21st minute as former Swansea City winger Modou Barrow handed Al Ahli the lead by netting a beautiful team goal, but Mosimane's side was reduced to 10 players in the 39th minute when Mohammed Al Rubaie was dismissed.

The visitors took advantage of their numerical superiority over Al Ahli as goals from Vieux Mbengue and Wesam Wahib earned Al Arabi the win on the night.

VIDEO OF BARROW'S GOAL:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat ended Al Ahli's five-match unbeaten run in the league having recorded four wins and one draw before facing Al Arabi.

The Jeddah giants remained at the top of the Saudi First Division standings - three points clear of second-placed Al Akhdoud who have a game in hand and a better goal difference.

Mosimane's side has already clinched promotion to the Saudi Pro League and they are now hoping to win the First Division title.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR MOSIMANE?: The Kagiso-born tactician and his side will be away to Al Shoalah on May 17 in another clash.

Mosimane masterminded Al Ahli's 2-0 win over Al Shoalah in the first-round league encounter in January this year.