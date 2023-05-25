Mosimane's future addressed by Al Ahli president Moaz - ' Club's ambition is greater'

Al Ahli President Walid Moaz has confirmed Pitso Mosimane's future will be made clear after Al Ahli's final league game against Al-Hazem.

Mosimane joined Al Ahli in September 2022

He has helped Al Ahli secure promotion

Future at the club not guaranteed

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane's future at Al Ahli is unclear after reports emerged the Saudi outfit is keen on getting another coach.

Moaz has now commented on the issue; he has not guaranteed the celebrated South African coach will stay, hinting they might make changes.

WHAT HE SAID: "After the last game [against] Al-Hazem in the league, we will decide at that time whether or not the coach will continue," Moaz told Kora.

"And Pitso Mosimane performed well with the team, but the ambition is greater."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane was appointed Al Ahli coach in September 2022, months after parting ways with Al Ahly of Egypt.

His main objective was to help the team get promoted to the Saudi Pro League, a goal he achieved a couple of weeks ago.

The most successful African coach then went on to win the league a couple of days ago with a match to spare.

With his contract almost ending, Mosimane has not yet commented on the future, though he hinted at Al Ahli's departure with a cryptic transfer message on a crowning day.

With coach Arthur Zwane's future with Kaizer Chiefs uncertain, the Naturena-based giants have been linked with Mosimane who dominated local football with Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane will be keen on ending the season on a high away at Al-Hazem on Monday.