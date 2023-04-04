Mosimane's Al Ahli reclaim Saudi First Division top spot with Al Jabalain win

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane masterminded a win over Al Jabalain in Tuesday night's Saudi First Division match.

Al Ahli bounced back to winning ways

Mosimane's side seeking promotion

The Royal will now face off with Al Ain

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Royal edged out the Brown 2-1 as Mosimane's side resumed its league campaign with a victory following the recent Fifa international break.

Goals from Hassan Al Ali and Ryad Boudebouz earned Al Ahli a hard-fought win at Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa'ed Stadium in Ha'il, with Anderson Plata grabbing Al Jabalain's consolation goal.

Therefore, the four-time Saudi Pro League champions bounced back to winning ways having suffered a 2-0 defeat to Al Riyadh just before the break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win elevated Al Ahli to the top of the league standings - a point above second-placed Al Hazem with eight matches left.

The top four teams will automatically be promoted to the Saudi Pro League at the end of the current season.

Al Ahli were relegated from the Pro League for the first time in the club's history at the end of last term.

Mosimane, who was named Saudi First Division Coach of the Month for February 2023, has been mandated to guide the team back to the Asian country's top flight.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AL AHLI?: The Royal will now lock horns with Al Ain at their home ground, Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah on Monday.

The two teams drew 0-0 in the first-round league clash last December.