Mosimane's Al Ahli on brink of promotion after vital win against Al Sahel

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahli are on the verge of promotion after a hard-fought 3-1 win over Al Sahel on Monday night.

Al Ahli collect vital league win

Mosimane's side are on the brink of promotion

Promotion might be confirmed on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED: The relegation-threatened Al-Sahel gave a good account of themselves in the early exchanges, keeping Al Ahli at bay. However, their resilience was broken two minutes before the half-time break courtesy of Haitham Asiri.

Al-Sahel were not going to go down without a fight and in the 60th minute Hisham Al Dubais leveled matters.

However, the Mosimane-led team won a penalty 10 minutes later and Ryad Boudebouz restored Al Ahli's lead.

With 12 minutes to go, Hicham Faik scored the third goal to ensure they retain the top position.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win took the Royals to 62 points with five matches to conclude the campaign.

Al Akhdood, who are second on the table, have 59 points but with a game in hand.

Al Ahli's promotion might be sealed on Wednesday if Al-Faisaly fail to defeat Ohod Club.

Since joining the second-tier side, Mosimane has managed to help the team collect 15 wins, seven draws, and two defeats.

WHAT NEXT: Al Ahli's fans should start celebrating their imminent return to Saudi Arabia's top-flight football. Mosimane's next assignment will be against Hajer.