Mosimane's Al Ahli ends season with Al Hazem draw as SA coach prepares for crunch talks with club boss

Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahli ended the Saudi First Division campaign with a 0-0 draw away at Al Hazem on Monday night.

Al Hazm hold Al Ahli to a goalless draw

Mosimane's Al Ahli won the league with a match to spare

Al Ahli and Al Hazem to play in the Saudi Pro League

WHAT HAPPENED: After winning the Saudi First Division League, Al Ahli made a trip to play second-placed Al Hazm with the aim of completing a double.

The Mosimane-led team had won the first meeting by a solitary goal and came into the match as favourites owing to their superior record.

However, at the end of the game, none of the teams managed to get the ball in the back of the net, and the spoils were eventually shared.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result on Monday night means the champions end the season with 72 points, two more than Al Hazm.

Al Ahli won 21 out of the 34 matches they played, drew nine and lost just four games. The 24 goals conceded were the least in the division.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The future of Mosimane at the club is not guaranteed despite impressively helping the team gain promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

The Jeddah-based club's president hinted they might let Mosimane go, while the tactician himself - in a cryptic message, suggested his mission has been accomplished.

Mosimane's representatives will now hold talks with Al Ahli senior management regarding his future with the club.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane will be waiting to hear what the club decides regarding his future.