Mosimane’s Al Ahli beat league leaders Al-Faisaly to maintain his unbeaten record in Saudi second division

Pitso Mosimane made it 10 games without defeat as his Al Ahli beat leaders Al-Faisaly 2-1 to move to within five points of the table toppers.

Jingles is hoping to lead Al Ahli back into the Saudi Arabia top flight

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Ahli had Haitham Asiri to thank for their win as he scored twice in the encounter played at King Salman Sport City Stadium in Al Majma'ah to hand them their seventh win in 15 games.

All three goals were scored in the first half as Asiri broke the deadlock after 27 minutes before Brazilian forward Cassiano restored parity via the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. The scores were level for just four minutes, however, as Asiri made it 2-1 in the seventh minute of time added on.

It was the fifth victory for Mosimane since taking over last September and it leaves his side on 28 points, five behind leaders Al-Faisaly, who suffered their third loss of the season. Al Ahli can get to within two points of the leaders if they win their match in hand.

Mosimane’s side would have been among the table toppers had they converted a few of their five draws into victories in their last 10 matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: ‘Jingles’ promised to ‘recreate history’ when he was handed the job with his brief being to return the club to the top tier of Saudi football, having been relegated last season.

Al Ahly were in seventh position when he took over but have steadily risen to fourth, level on points with fifth-placed Al Riyadh. The top three teams in the Saudi Division One gain automatic promotion to the top flight while the fourth-placed side could qualify via a playoff.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach had to hit the ground running after being handed a one-year contract, having been the 15th coach hired by the club in the last four years.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mosimane’s side have a home date with second-placed Al-Hazem on January 18.