Mosimane rues Mamelodi Sundowns' failed Caf Champions League plan

Despite this being Downs’ best group stage campaign, the coach still has regrets

coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted that their plan to host on Saturday having already been guaranteed Caf Group C top spot went wrong.

After being held to a 2-2 draw away at Petro Atletico last weekend, Sundowns’ quest to finish as group leaders with a match to spare received a blow.

Mosimane’s charges are two points clear at the top of this pool ahead of second-placed Wydad and for the first time in the group stages, they qualified for the last eight with two matches to play.

But to finish tops, Downs will now have to avoid defeat by Wydad and a defeat in Pretoria will see them finish as group runners-up.

Since Sundowns could end their group campaign in second-spot, Mosimane was regretting that they should have already had the job done, to render Saturday’s clash in Pretoria a dead rubber.

“The plan is to finish on top of the group and at this point, we are top, but we still might not qualify as the group winners until match-day six happens. Unfortunately, we still have to play for results and I thought we won’t play for results against Wydad,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

Sundowns are bidding for their second Champions League title after lifting the 2016 crown.

After becoming runaway favourites last season when they hammered 5-0 in the quarter-final, first leg, they went on to be eliminated by Wydad at the semi-final stage.

This could have perhaps made Mosimane acknowledge that winning the Champions League is no stroll in the park.

Article continues below

“Every coach wants to win the tournament and every coach believes that they can win any match,” added Mosimane.

“Yes it not easy, there are teams that are very strong in this competition and realistically it is not easy to win this tournament but you need to go as far as you can. Last year we went to the semi-finals to we need to try.”

Sundowns have beaten Wydad twice in Pretoria in recent seasons.