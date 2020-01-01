Mosimane reveals Mamelodi Sundowns' transfer plans and his faith in senior stars

The Downs tactician insists age will not determine criteria for releasing players as he adjusts his squad for next season

coach Pitso Mosimane discusses his hopes to bring in new players for the 2020/21 football season.

Mosimane has brought in George Maluleka from rivals as well as the former duo of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and midfielder Haashim Domingo.

Ex-Black forward Lesedi Kapinga has been signed together with Grant Margeman from Cape Town.

More teams

The pair of Mothobi Mvala and the league’s joint-top goalscorer Peter Shalulile are reportedly on their way to Chloorkop.

Mosimane has also previously mentioned he is targeting more South American players.

“I have given a list [to the club on players that should be offloaded]. I think we have acquired about 50 percent of what I think [we need],” Mosimane told the media.

“I don’t know if 50 percent this is the right word, but we have acquired a few guys that we wanted. I have to wait for the team to announce them. Probably this week. So we wait for the team to say and we have to release other players.

“You must also understand that we are bringing in younger ones to support the senior players.”

Mosimane also said that he is not targeting his ageing players.

The current Downs squad has 14 players aged 30 and above including captain Hlompho Kekana as well as goalkeepers Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene, striker Anthony Laffor and defender Wayne Arendse who are all 35.

“Sometimes it gives the perception that we are only taking out the old players. No, it’s not like that,” said Mosimane.

“We need Kekana, we need Denis, they are here, they are senior players and they drive the team. It doesn’t mean now we say, ‘oh by the way how old are you? 31 or 32, 33, out.’ No, we don’t do that. Probably if you have not been making the biggest contribution at that age, then yes [you are released].”

Article continues below

But Mosimane has blended the senior players well with some younger ones regarded as representing Downs’ future such as midfielders Promise Mkhuma, Phakamani Mahlambi, Motjeka Madisha, Keletso Makgalwa, Nicholus Lukhubeni and Sphelele Mkhulise as well as defender Rivaldo Coetzee, who are all 25 and below and have been enjoying playing minutes.

With the arrival of Goss, Sundowns could this week announce which goalkeeper they have to release between Denis Onyango, Kennedy Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse.

Alternatively, having always emphasised the need for depth in his squad to cope with the demands of domestic commitments and the Caf , Mosimane could keep the four players, with Abram Ngcobo being released.