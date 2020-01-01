Mosimane reveals how he convinced Al Ahly to play like Mamelodi Sundowns

The 56-year-old is yet to lose a match while in charge of the Egyptian giants and points to the tactical changes he made

Former coach Pitso Mosimane has likened the philosophy he introduced at to a system overhaul on a computer by installing a “new software.”

Mosimane says he arrived at the Cairo giants in September and found them playing what he feels was a brand of football only good enough for domestic football, but not robust enough to deliver them the Caf .

At the time of his appointment, Al Ahly were left with four Egyptian Premier League games and were in the Champions League semi-finals.

More teams

The reigning African champions had already won the league title mathematically under his predecessor Rene Weiler and Mosimane refuses to take credit for their Premier League triumph.

“You could say that probably it was easier for me because the league was already won‚ and there were only five games left. But it’s not like that‚ because at this level‚ at this stage‚ results are very important,” Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association as per Sowetan Live.

“And you might say that the team was already in the semi-finals of the Champions League. It was‚ but for me to get there‚ I had to win all the [league] games in-between the semi-finals. And if you lose all those – you know the story.

“Those league games were pressure games for me because everybody wanted to see‚ ‘Can we trust this guy‚ who is this guy? The pressure is to continue winning. I had to start my own journey‚ and you start your journey by winning games and showing the difference and what it is that you are bringing in.

“So I changed the way we play‚ I changed the format‚ I changed the principles. I put my software. And to put your software you have to get rid of the software that’s inside. It’s like you’re cleaning the laptop‚ and putting a whole new system‚ and you have to tell the people how to apply that software‚ and teach them how to do it.”

Mosimane is yet to taste defeat in the nine matches he has been in charge of Al Ahly, winning eight and drawing one across all competitions.

It has been in the Caf Champions League where Mosimane has been more impressive.

Beating home and away in the semi-finals warmed the hearts of Al Ahly fans and dismissing old foes 2-1 in the final saw him being fully embraced not only in , but in North Africa as a whole.

He says he had to achieve this by making Al Ahly play like his former team Mamelodi Sundowns.

“So I took out what won the league‚ and everybody says‚ ‘Why are you changing now?’ I said‚ ‘No‚ because I need you to play differently‚ because the way you played to win the league I don’t think is the right way to win the Champions League’,” said Mosimane.

Article continues below

“I said‚ ‘Yes‚ you can win the league that way‚ because you have already won the league anyway. But Champions League is completely different. And we can’t go the same way as you guys have been going for the last seven years without winning the Champions League’.

“And when you do that people are just looking at you to say‚ ‘What’s this guy doing now?’ So I said‚ ‘I’m bringing the way Sundowns plays‚ and you said you liked the way Sundowns play’. I said‚ ‘This is what I’m bringing to the table. Did you like it?’ And they said‚ ‘Yes‚ we liked it’.”

Apart from finishing the league race first and winning the Champions League, Al Ahly have reached the final of the Cup which could possibly further decorate Mosimane’s start to life in Cairo.