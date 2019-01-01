Mosimane reveals he is shopping for two attackers to bolster Mamelodi Sundowns squad

The Brazilians mentor feels he currently does not have the attacking potency he requires in his squad

coach Pitso Mosimane says he is in the market for two attacking players to bolster his “thin” squad.

The January transfer window opens on January 1 and Mosimane feels he needs to strengthen his side’s attacking prowess by signing a central striker and winger.

While downplaying the effectiveness of centre-forward Lebohang Maboe and winger Siphelele Mkhulise, Mosimane paints a picture of desperation to add more bite in his side’s attack.

Themba Zwane is Sundowns’ top scorer in the Premier Soccer League ( ) so far with four goals and Mosimane said he is sometimes forced to improvise his attacking options.

The Downs coach also said said he has already spotted a non-South African winger who does not currently play in the PSL.

“I think that we should sign two players. If you look at the way we are, we are getting thin. We need two players,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“We need an attacker, somebody who can help us score goals because when Mauricio [Affonso] isn’t there we don’t have a No 9. Lebo [Maboe] is a No 9 but he hasn’t been on top form, which is why we play Vila [Sibusiso Vilakazi] there and Ali Meza who likes to play on the side.

“I don’t want to be going to Thapelo [Morena] and ask them to play there. I don’t think it’s right.

"The second one is going to be another attacker. We need to reinforce a little bit upfront, maybe a winger. If he is a winger, he must be a powerful winger and be a little bit better than Pitso (Siphelele Mkhulise).

“He must have presence. We are on top of somebody. A very good player, but he doesn’t play here. He is a foreigner.”

Sundowns recently parted ways with striker Emiliano Tade

In recent weeks, Mauricio Affonso had appeared to be Mosimane’s answer to his striking needs, but the coach seems unsatisfied with what he currently has in a squad that also has winger Gaston Sirino.

