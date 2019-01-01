Mosimane responds to reports he may quit Mamelodi Sundowns

Mosimane is the longest serving coach in the history of the Brazilians, but he has dodged questions on whether he wants to leave the club

coach Pitso Mosimane has responded to reports that he may walk out of the club due to tensions between him and the management.

When asked about the reports, Mosimane referred all the questions to the club, saying he will be the last person to speak about it.

Mosimane said his job is to coach the team and therefore he cannot speak on behalf on Sundowns.

"Yeah‚ but when you have stories like that coming out of the media‚ I think the coach is the last person to speak, to be honest," Mosimane told the media.

"I think you should go to Sundowns‚ and let Sundowns speak as a club. I can't speak on behalf of Sundowns – I'm a football coach. If you ask me who played‚ who’s not playing and whatever. So, yeah, that’s my space," he said.

"But the rest of the space is the club's space. We [coaches] always have to stay away from politics and focus on the football game. Our job is on the pitch‚ not what’s happening in the office. So, those questions, I think you should refer them to Sundowns. The club might speak on that – I don’t know," concluded Mosimane.

The 55-year-old has been with the Brazilians since December 2012, and over the years, he enjoyed huge success in terms of trophies.

In 2017, Mosimane was named the best coach on the continent following his team's success in the Caf .