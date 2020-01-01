Mosimane resigns as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns - report

The 56-year-old won a domestic treble with the Brazilians last season and he's now understood to have left his post to join Al Ahly

Pitso Mosimane has reportedly resigned as head coach of just weeks after winning his fifth title with the club.

According to SowetanLIVE, the Kagiso-born mentor could be on his way to either of or Moroccan giants .

The news comes as a shock because Mosimane recently committed his future to the Brazilians after signing a new four-year deal.

Prior to signing the deal, the former Bafana Bafana mentor revealed he had offers from North African teams, some of which Sundowns played against in the Caf .

However, he vowed to stay at Sundowns for as long as possible and his reasons were that he "loves the club and the supporters loved him".

And his latest success with the Brazilians proved that Mosimane's heart was still with the club.

It is unclear at this stage what prompted Mosimane's reported resignation, especially because the coach previously said his delay in renewing his contract with Sundowns wasn't about the money.

Furthermore, PowerFM Sport reports that Mosimane will leave with Rhulani Mokwena and physical trainer Kabelo Ragoaga, after Al Ahly reportedly agreed that he brings with him three people to form part of his backroom staff.

It is understood that Al Ahly are willing to pay compensation for Sundowns to release Mosimane from his contract.

This means Manqoba Mngqithi would be the only man left from the three-man technical team.

The Gauteng-based commercial radio station further revealed that Jose Ramon Alexanko is Patrice Motsepe's preferred choice to take over from Mosimane with Mngqithi as his assistant.

Should the move materialise, Mosimane would leave as the most successful coach in the PSL era.

He has won all the trophies on offer since starting his coaching career with SuperSport United over two decades ago.

Mosimane recently bagged his fifth league title and Sundowns' 10th in the PSL era, and subsequently leapfrogged the late Ted Dumitru, Gordon Igesund and Gavin Hunt, who have four league titles to their names.

He is also the only South African coach to win both the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup - this was when Sundowns dominated African football in 2016 and 2017.

Mosimane has won 11 major trophies with the Chloorkop-based outfit during his eight-year stay.