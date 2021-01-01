Mosimane reacts after President Ramaphosa's praise

South African celebrated coach Pitso Mosimane has acknowledged President Cyril Ramaphosa's praise of his work, stating he is inspired by the head of state's words.

The Al Ahly tactician has been on the rise in African football, and recently he led the Egyptian giants to the Caf Super Cup after a 2-0 win over Morrocan side RS Berkane.

It is for this reason the South Africa President lauded him, stating he has unified people from diverse backgrounds.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach took to his Twitter account to thank the country's head for taking note of his achievements.

"The President has spoken," Mosimane, who also coached Bafana Bafana, tweeted.

"[Thank you] South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa for acknowledging my humble contribution to the continent. I am inspired by your words."

The President has spoken. Ndo livhuwa ⁦@PresidencyZA⁩ ,⁦@CyrilRamaphosa⁩, for acknowledging my humble contribution in the Continent. I am inspired by your words. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ShWxvJ97n6 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Mosimane has revealed his long-standing desire to solve the contractual issue with Sundowns amicably, through a statement to the press.

Mosimane, through his agency, Moira Tlhagale Sports Marketing, and Management, has stated they have been trying to get in touch with the club's hierarchy to solve the dispute around his contract with his former club, but "have been met with silence".

"It is with a deep measure of shock and disappointment that MT Sports Marketing and Management has received a summons from Mamelodi Sundowns F.C demanding to be paid back commission fees in lieu of coach Pilso Mosimane," a statement by Mosimane's agency read on Monday.

"We have received communication from Mamelodi Sundowns and have attempted to reach an amicable solution to this matter. However, they have not responded to our request to meet with us.

"We attempted to speak to then club president Dr Patrice Motsepe in January this year, and we were refused and also last week with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe, we were met with silence."



The agency further revealed their displeasure at how the summons found its way to the media and added Mosimane's move to Egypt had the blessing of Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

"The summons and the media leaks put into disrepute Dr Motsepe’s blessings on the termination of the contracts, and well-wishes on coach Pitso joining Al Ahly S.C last year," added the statement.