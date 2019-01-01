Mosimane provides update on Modiba and Rantie transfers for Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana boss shares an update on their transfers so far while arguing Rantie deserves a second opportunity

coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed they have failed to acquire the services of winger Aubrey Modiba from SuperSport United.

The Brazilians were keen to land the Matsatsantsa utility player, but ‘Jingles’ explained the Bafana Bafana player is not available.

“There was communication between the two clubs and we were told that he is not available and you can’t do anything - the guy has got a contract,” said Mosimane as quoted by Phakaaathi.

The reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions mentor admires the Limpopo-born player, stating the decision to join Sundowns is between the player and the club.

“We did it the right way, we never went behind (the club's back). The challenge is that SuperSport is not selling but it would be nice to have him. He is young and left-footed but we can’t do much. We can only inquire. It is up to SuperSport and him,” Mosimane added.

Moreover, the Brazilians manager added he is prepared to hand ex-Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie a second chance to revive his career.

“Tokelo is training with us, we gave him a chance. He asked to train with us so that he can get back to shape,” continued Mosimane according to Isolezwe.

“He played in the English Premier League in the past few years, played in and in plus he was part of the Bafana that played ,” stated the coach.

Having worked with the Free State-born hitman at Bafana, Mosimane insists every individual deserves a second chance in life.

“We have to give him an opportunity because I believe that people must be given a second chance. In life, everybody deserves a chance I don’t care where. Someone must get a second chance and it usually succeeds,” he explained.

“We will give him a chance, he’s still okay and he’s not old. Yes, he has problems off the field of play but we will give him a chance to solve these things because he’s a great player. Perhaps he can also help Bafana but he must show that on the field, it shouldn’t come from me,” concluded the coach.

The former FF striker has played for in the past few seasons before returning to Europe but made a shocking move to last season.

However, he failed to find his way into the first team and was later released with coach Benni McCarthy stating the player’s off-the-field issues had distracted him.