Mosimane promises to ‘recreate history’ with Saudi giants Al Ahli

South African coach Pitso Mosimane has promised to recreate history with Saudi side Al Ahli FC after his appointment as coach on Sunday morning.

Mosimane has promised to bring the glory days back

The Saudi Arabia club are currently seventh in the second division

Ex-Al Ahly coach will need to hit the ground running

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane was confirmed on Sunday as the new coach of the Saudi second division side on a two-year deal, ending three months of speculation regarding his next move after leaving Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

While expressing his delight at being appointed coach of one of Saudi’s biggest and oldest clubs, ‘Jingles’ promised to make the fans happy by returning to the glory days.

WHAT DID MOSIMANE SAY: “I am very excited for this opportunity and I can’t wait to meet my new team @ALAHLI_FC. Shukran to the Chairman, CEO, Board, players, & supporters for trusting us with this mission. We will do our best, recreate history & make the green nation happy. Alhamdulillah.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosiname has a big job on his hands to turn around the fortunes of Al Ahli who were relegated last season and currently sit in the seventh position in the Saudi second division.

However, with his vast experience that saw him win five PSL titles with Mamelodi Sundowns and as many trophies with Al Ahly, the three-time Caf Champions League winner is among a few coaches who can handle high-pressure situations, something that will be common at his new club.

Al Ahli have had 14 tacticians in the last four years, averaging five months per coach, and it will be interesting to see if the former Bafana Bafana coach is given more time if he does not hit the ground running.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Mosimane’s first game for Al Ahli will be against Jeddah on October 5 where the club will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Al Ahli beat Al Kholood 1-0, recorded a goalless draw with Al-Orobah before a 3-0 victory over Ohod in their three matches in September.

The powers that be at Al Ahli will be hoping for consistency under Mosimane so that the club returns to the top-flight and start challenging for domestic and continental honours.